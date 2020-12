Allard was placed on waivers by the Predators on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

In order to extend his loan stint with Villacher SV (Austria), Allard needs to clear waivers, which he is likely to do considering he has yet to make his NHL debut. In his first 11 games for the Austrian club, the 23-year-old blueliner notched two goals and one assist.