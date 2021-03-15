site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: predators-frederic-allard-directed-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Predators' Frederic Allard: Directed to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 15, 2021
at
2:30 pm ET 1 min read
Allard was designated for the taxi squad Monday.
Allard made his
NHL debut in Saturday's loss to the Lightning. He logged 16:59 of ice time and a minus-2 rating. Ben Harpur will enter the lineup in Allard's place for Monday's rematch against the Bolts. More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read