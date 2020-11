Allard will join Austrian club Villacher SV on loan until the Predators start training camp.

Allard has spent the last three seasons playing for AHL Milwaukee without earning a chance to play for Nashville. Selected by the organization with the 78th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old blueliner is likely a long shot to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night of the 2020-21 campaign.