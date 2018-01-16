Gaudreau was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Tuesday's recall marks the fourth time this season that Gaudreau has made the trip back to the big club from the minors. It's unclear at the moment if the 24-year-old will draw into the lineup for Tuesday evening's contest against the Golden Knights, but even if he does, he's unlikely to emerge in a top-six role. He shouldn't be counted on for fantasy production until he can consistently receive meaningful playing time at the highest level.