Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Brought back to Nashville
Gaudreau was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Tuesday's recall marks the fourth time this season that Gaudreau has made the trip back to the big club from the minors. It's unclear at the moment if the 24-year-old will draw into the lineup for Tuesday evening's contest against the Golden Knights, but even if he does, he's unlikely to emerge in a top-six role. He shouldn't be counted on for fantasy production until he can consistently receive meaningful playing time at the highest level.
More News
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Promoted to big club•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Shipped to lower leagues•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Posts helper in win over Stars•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Sent down to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...