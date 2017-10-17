Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Called up from minors
Gaudreau was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
The Predators cleared space for Gaudreau on the 23-man roster by placing Yannick Weber (upper body) on injured reserve. The call-up of the 24-year-old Gaudreau probably doesn't bode well for Nick Bonino's (undisclosed) availability against the Avalanche on Tuesday. Likely just on temporary duty, Gaudreau figures to head back to the Admirals following his stint as an emergency depth option.
