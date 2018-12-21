Gaudreau posted zeros across the board for the second consecutive game in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers, and saw ice time of just 8:02.

Before joining the Preds on a full-time basis this season, Gaudreau had been one of their better players at the AHL level, cracking the 40-point plateau in three consecutive seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals. However, the team continues to bring him along slowly, giving him limited minutes centering the fourth line. Now with just a pair of goals in 27 games this season, Gaudreau won't see any real fantasy value until the Preds decide to move him up to a top-six role where he can make better use of his offensive skills.