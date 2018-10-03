Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Lands roster spot
Gaudreau will start the season on the active roster, The Tennessean reports.
On Tuesday, coach Peter Laviolette suggested it was time for Gaudreau "to make a case that he belongs here on a full-time basis", an indication that the team may be running out of patience with the 25-year-old center. Gaudreau, who tied for third in scoring at AHL Milwaukee last season, but only recorded three assists in 20 games with the Preds, has been knocking at the door for a couple of seasons now, but has failed to make much of an impact at the NHL level. If he fails to impress yet again, it won't take long for the team to ship him back to Milwaukee for more seasoning.
