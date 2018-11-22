Gaudreau scored a goal -- his first point of the season -- in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Well, it took 13 games, but Gaudreau finally got on the board after banging home a point shot by Anthony Bitetto just 6:14 into the first period. Sadly, however, Gaudreau finished the game with ice time of just 6:59 as he continues to skate mainly on the Preds' fourth line with Miikka Salomaki and Kevin Fiala. While it's nice to see him crack the scoresheet, he still doesn't move the fantasy needle in most formats.