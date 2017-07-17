Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Pens three-year contract
Gaudreau locked in a three-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Monday.
Gaudreau's contract will convert to a one-way for the final season (2019-20), but it seems unlikely he will still be switching between leagues at that point. Although he was limited to just nine appearances with the Predators during the 2016-17 campaign, the center has impressed with AHL Milwaukee, as he tallied 90 points over the past two years. Undrafted coming out of the QMJHL, the 24-year-old should earn a spot on the Preds' 23-man roster sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Scores record-tying third goal of finals•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Pots winner in Game 3•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Brought up to NHL•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Returns to AHL•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Headed back to minors•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...