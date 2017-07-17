Gaudreau locked in a three-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Monday.

Gaudreau's contract will convert to a one-way for the final season (2019-20), but it seems unlikely he will still be switching between leagues at that point. Although he was limited to just nine appearances with the Predators during the 2016-17 campaign, the center has impressed with AHL Milwaukee, as he tallied 90 points over the past two years. Undrafted coming out of the QMJHL, the 24-year-old should earn a spot on the Preds' 23-man roster sooner rather than later.