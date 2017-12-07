Gaudreau recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Gaudreau still spends most of his time centering the Preds' fourth line. As a result, his fantasy value will remain confined to very deep formats until he gets promoted to a scoring role; given how stacked the Preds are offensively, that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories