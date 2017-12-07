Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Posts helper in win over Stars
Gaudreau recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.
Gaudreau still spends most of his time centering the Preds' fourth line. As a result, his fantasy value will remain confined to very deep formats until he gets promoted to a scoring role; given how stacked the Preds are offensively, that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon.
More News
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Sent down to AHL•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Still awaiting first point of season•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Sent back to minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Two apples in preseason opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...