The Predators recalled Gaudreau from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

Gaudreau has done well in the minors this season, notching two goals and 10 points in 14 contests, but he's only managed to pick up three helpers in 17 games with the big club this campaign. He'll likely slot into a bottom-six role for Saturday's matchup with the Wild.

