Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Rare assist in Tuesday win
Gaudreau notched just his fourth point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Gaudreau has long been one of the better performers at the AHL level, but the Preds just haven't put him in a position to excel offensively with the big club. He continues to skate on the fourth line, averaging just 8:59 in ice time, and he was a healthy scratch twice in January. Gaudreau's got talent to burn, but an offensive breakout does not appear imminent until he gets promoted to more of a scoring role.
More News
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Rare goal helps stun Caps•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Ice time remains limited•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Nabs first goal of season•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Spare part status this season•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Scratched Thursday•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Lands roster spot•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...