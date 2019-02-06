Gaudreau notched just his fourth point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Gaudreau has long been one of the better performers at the AHL level, but the Preds just haven't put him in a position to excel offensively with the big club. He continues to skate on the fourth line, averaging just 8:59 in ice time, and he was a healthy scratch twice in January. Gaudreau's got talent to burn, but an offensive breakout does not appear imminent until he gets promoted to more of a scoring role.