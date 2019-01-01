Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Rare goal helps stun Caps
Gaudreau notched his third goal of the season in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
Even with the injuries the Predators have suffered this season, Gaudreau's ice time remains limited, averaging just 8:28 per game on the team's fourth line. Despite the offensive flair he's shown at the AHL level over the years, the Preds are obviously intent on bringing Gaudreau along slowly. He remains a long-term fantasy play at this point.
