Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Recalled from AHL Milwaukee
Gaudreau and eight others were called up from AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
The Predators are allowed to make this bulk transaction involving "Black Aces," which describes players that have been called up to hockey's highest level following the conclusion of their AHL campaign. Gaudreau and Harry Zolnierczyk are the biggest names of the bunch, but the following players will also be shuttled to the NHL: forwards Brandon Bollig, Tyler Gaudet and Emil Petterson; defensemen Alexandre Carrier, Frederic Allard and Petter Granberg; plus goalie Troy Grosenick.
