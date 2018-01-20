Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Returned to AHL
Gaudreau was relegated to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
Gaudreau's demotion Saturday comes on the heels of the team's activation of Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) off injured reserve. The 24-year-old forward will continue to hone his craft with consistent ice time at the AHL level in anticipation of another recall at some point when the Predators are in need of another forward.
