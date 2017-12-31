Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Predators reassigned Gaudreau to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Gaudreau's demotion indicates Ryan Ellis (knee) could be ready to make his season debut Tuesday against the Golden Knights. The 24-year-old forward will return to a prominent role with AHL Milwaukee, where he's notched two goals and 10 points in 14 contests this campaign.
