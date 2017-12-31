The Predators reassigned Gaudreau to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Gaudreau's demotion indicates Ryan Ellis (knee) could be ready to make his season debut Tuesday against the Golden Knights. The 24-year-old forward will return to a prominent role with AHL Milwaukee, where he's notched two goals and 10 points in 14 contests this campaign.

