Gaudreau sat out Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets as a healthy scratch.

Gaudreau has only played in two games this season, averaging a paltry 7:11 of ice time. The 25-year-old Quebec native has been a solid contributor for AHL Milwaukee in recent years, but has yet to show anything meaningful at the NHL level. At this rate, he could find himself heading back to the minors very soon. He is not worthy of any fantasy attention at the present time.