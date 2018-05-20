Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Sees limited action with Preds in 2017-18
Gaudreau scored just three points in 20 games during the 2017-18 season.
Gaudreau was much more productive at AHL Milwaukee this season (22 goals, 21 assists in 54 games) than he was in Nashville. However, considering he saw fewer than 10 minutes of ice time per game in a fourth-line role, his lack of production is quite understandable. Gaudreau has been one of the more consistent scorers for the Admirals over the past three seasons (133 points in 195 games), so it's probably just a matter of time before he graduates to a full-time, top-six role with the big club. Keep him on your radar screens.
