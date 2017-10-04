Play

Gaudreau was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Gaudreau wound up getting a long look in training camp and during the preseason, but just couldn't manage to land himself a roster spot. With 90 points over the past two AHL seasons combined, it's just a matter of time before Gaudreau graduates to full-time NHL status. He's worth monitoring in deeper single-season leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories