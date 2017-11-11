Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Sent down to AHL
Gaudreau was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
The Preds acquired center Kyle Turris in a three-team trade that saw Matt Duchene leaving the Denver airport for Ottawa, and Gaudreau has drawn the short straw by getting bumped down a rank. The rookie simply needs to refine his game having only appeared in 19 regular-season contests the past two seasons, and he'll almost assuredly be shuttled back to the parent club if (more likely, when) injuries strike up front.
More News
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Still awaiting first point of season•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Sent back to minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Two apples in preseason opener•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Pens three-year contract•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Scores record-tying third goal of finals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...