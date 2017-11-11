Gaudreau was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Preds acquired center Kyle Turris in a three-team trade that saw Matt Duchene leaving the Denver airport for Ottawa, and Gaudreau has drawn the short straw by getting bumped down a rank. The rookie simply needs to refine his game having only appeared in 19 regular-season contests the past two seasons, and he'll almost assuredly be shuttled back to the parent club if (more likely, when) injuries strike up front.