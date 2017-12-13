Gaudreau was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

As Vingan notes, Gaudreau's demotion leaves the Preds with 13 active forwards so that could mean that Ryan Johansen (upper body) or Scott Hartnell (lower body) are healthy enough to play Wednesday in Vancouver. Updates will be given regarding their status and Gaudreau will remain a candidate for an additional recall while skating with Milwaukee.