Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Spare part status this season
Gaudreau skated a season-low 6:33 in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Bruins.
This was just the fifth time in the lineup for Gaudreau this season, following a stretch where he sat out nine of the first 11 games as a healthy scratch. Gaudreau has oodles of offensive talent (43 points in 54 games last year with AHL Milwaukee), so one has to wonder exactly what the Preds are thinking here, keeping him stapled to the bench when he could be seeing a lot more ice time playing in the minors. Either way, he is obviously not worthy of any fantasy attention at the present time.
