Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Still awaiting first point of season
Gaudreau saw ice time of just 7:47 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks. He spent most of Thursday's game on the fourth line skating alongside Cody McLeod and Miikka Salomaki.
Gaudreau has now played in seven consecutive games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Oct. 17, but he's averaged just 9:36 over that span and has yet to collect a point. From his time in the minors, Gaudreau has shown he excels when he's put in more of a scoring role (48 points in 66 games for the Admirals last season), but sadly, that is not the hand he's been dealt so far with the Preds. We need to see more before we can start recommending him for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Sent back to minors•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Two apples in preseason opener•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Pens three-year contract•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Scores record-tying third goal of finals•
-
Predators' Frederick Gaudreau: Pots winner in Game 3•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...