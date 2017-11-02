Gaudreau saw ice time of just 7:47 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks. He spent most of Thursday's game on the fourth line skating alongside Cody McLeod and Miikka Salomaki.

Gaudreau has now played in seven consecutive games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Oct. 17, but he's averaged just 9:36 over that span and has yet to collect a point. From his time in the minors, Gaudreau has shown he excels when he's put in more of a scoring role (48 points in 66 games for the Admirals last season), but sadly, that is not the hand he's been dealt so far with the Preds. We need to see more before we can start recommending him for fantasy purposes.