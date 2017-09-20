Play

Gaudreau dished two assists and played over six minutes shorthanded Tuesday against the Panthers.

Gaudreau needs to have a productive preseason to bolster a spot on the Preds' Opening Night roster, and he's off to a good start. His substantial time on penalty kill, combined with winning 56 percent of faceoffs and a plus-2 rating shows that he's perfect for a bottom-six role in Nashville. It'll be interesting to see how he fares as the competition steepens, though, since his sample size in the NHL is dismal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories