Gaudreau dished two assists and played over six minutes shorthanded Tuesday against the Panthers.

Gaudreau needs to have a productive preseason to bolster a spot on the Preds' Opening Night roster, and he's off to a good start. His substantial time on penalty kill, combined with winning 56 percent of faceoffs and a plus-2 rating shows that he's perfect for a bottom-six role in Nashville. It'll be interesting to see how he fares as the competition steepens, though, since his sample size in the NHL is dismal.