Mismash (knee) is fully recovered from a knee injury suffered in late January.

The 2017 second-rounder (61st overall) suffered a season-ending knee injury last January but recovered in time to suit up for each of the University of North Dakota's first two 2019-20 contests. Mismash has picked up a goal and an assist in those two games. His stock has decreased since he was drafted, but Mismash still has a chance to make it as a bottom-six grinder.