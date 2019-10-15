Predators' Grant Mismash: Recovered from knee injury
Mismash (knee) is fully recovered from a knee injury suffered in late January.
The 2017 second-rounder (61st overall) suffered a season-ending knee injury last January but recovered in time to suit up for each of the University of North Dakota's first two 2019-20 contests. Mismash has picked up a goal and an assist in those two games. His stock has decreased since he was drafted, but Mismash still has a chance to make it as a bottom-six grinder.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.