Predators' Grant Mismash: Season likely over due to knee injury
Mismash (knee) is likely done for the season, Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports.
The news comes directly from North Dakota head coach Brad Berry. Mismash was injured late in Saturday's contest against St. Cloud State following a knee-on-knee collision with Huskies defender and captain Jimmy Schuldt. No penalty was called on the play. If his season is indeed over, the 2017 second-round selection (61st overall) finishes his sophomore campaign with just five goals and nine points in 21 contests for North Dakota.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...