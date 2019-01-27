Mismash (knee) is likely done for the season, Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports.

The news comes directly from North Dakota head coach Brad Berry. Mismash was injured late in Saturday's contest against St. Cloud State following a knee-on-knee collision with Huskies defender and captain Jimmy Schuldt. No penalty was called on the play. If his season is indeed over, the 2017 second-round selection (61st overall) finishes his sophomore campaign with just five goals and nine points in 21 contests for North Dakota.