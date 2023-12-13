Nyquist scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.
Nyquist opened the scoring midway through the first period, deflecting an Alexandre Carrier shot past Samuel Ersson to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. It's the first goal in eight games for Nyquist, who now has four goals and 19 points through 29 games this season. The veteran winger should continue to skate on the Predators' first line while also logging time on the top power-play unit.
