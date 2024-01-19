Nyquist scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Nyquist scored the eventual game-winner Thursday, burying a rebound off a Luke Schenn shot to put Nashville ahead 2-1 midway through the second period. The 34-year-old Nyquist had gone scoreless in his last two contests following a 10-game, 14-point streak. He's up to 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) through 45 games this season.