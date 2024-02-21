Nyquist scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The winger had gone 10 games without a goal, though he produced a solid seven assists in that span. Nyquist's tally Tuesday cut off the Golden Knights' comeback effort. Nyquist is up to 13 goals, 43 points, 106 shots and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances, primarily playing in a top-line role.