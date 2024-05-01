Nyquist produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks in Game 5.

Nyquist set up Alexandre Carrier for the game-winning goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Nyquist has a goal, three assists, five shots on net and five hits over five playoff appearances. The winger should continue to fill a playmaking role on the Predators' top line as they return home for another elimination game Friday.