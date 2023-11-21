Nyquist tallied a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

Nyquist set up Jeremy Lauzon early in the second period before adding a second helper on Filip Forsberg's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third. The 34-year-old Nyquist now has points in five straight games, tallying a goal and six assists in that span. He's up to two goals and 10 assists through his first 17 games this season while playing alongside Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly on the Preds' top line.