Nyquist scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Nyquist ended the threat of a Vancouver comeback with 21 seconds left in the game. The winger is up to six goals this season, but his last three tallies have been into empty nets. The good news is those goals mean the Predators are finding more wins, but the 35-year-old won't have sustainable offense if he can't get the better of a goalie now and then. Nyquist has nine points, 21 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 19 appearances.