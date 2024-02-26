Nyquist scored an empty-net goal and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Nyquist scored three goals and added two assists during the Predators' perfect five-game road trip. All three of his tallies were empty-netters. The 34-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 46 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while logging top-line minutes and first-unit power-play time through 59 outings this season.