Nyquist notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Nyquist extended his point streak to five games when he set up Roman Josi's first-period tally. The 34-year-old Nyquist also had one of the Predators' shootout goals. He's earned four goals and three helpers during his streak, and the winger is now at eight goals, 19 helpers, 74 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 37 contests overall. He should continue to find plenty of offense in a top-line role, though it's unclear if he's got enough time to challenge his career high of 60 points from the 2018-19 campaign.