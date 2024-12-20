Nyquist notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Nyquist has two helpers over four contests since he missed a game due to an illness. He has just three assists over 13 games since his last goal. The 35-year-old winger is playing on the second line after the Predators shuffled their top six, with Ryan O'Reilly as his center and a rotating cast of wingers on the opposite side, most recently Zachary L'Heureux. Nyquist has just 12 points with 36 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 32 appearances in 2024-25, so he's not a particularly strong player for fantasy purposes.