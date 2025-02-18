Nyquist scored a goal in Sweden's 2-1 win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Nyquist was headed to the net and got his stick on a shot from the right boards. It was enough to change the direction of the puck and get it through Jake Oettinger in the first period. Nyquist has struggled this season, like almost all of the Predators, and he has just 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 53 games after establishing a career high with 75 points, including 52 assists, the year before. This best-on-best play could be the boost Nyquist needs to bring up his game for the rest of the season.