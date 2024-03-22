Nyquist tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Panthers.

Nyquist opened the scoring late in the first period, pushing a rebound past Sergei Bobrovsky to give Nashville a 1-0 lead, before adding an assist on a Filip Forsberg tally in the third. The 34-year-old Nyquist has points in four straight games, totaling two goals and four assists in that span. He's up to 19 goals and 62 points, a new career high, through 70 games in his first season with the Predators.