Nyquist scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Nyquist went 36 games without scoring on a goalie, but now he's done it in back-to-back contests. The winger tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and saw a season-high 22:24 of ice time since the Predators dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Nyquist is up to 20 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 47 appearances.