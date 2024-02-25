Nyquist scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Nyquist's last two goals have been empty-netters -- he last scored on a goalie Jan. 18 versus the Kings. In the 13 contests since, he has racked up 10 points (two on the power play) while staying in a top-line role. Nyquist has enjoyed a resurgent 2023-24 with 14 goals, 45 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 58 appearances. His career high of 60 points is very much within reach.