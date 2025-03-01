Nyquist won't play against the Islanders on Saturday due to trade-related reasons.
The Predators play against the Rangers on Sunday, and Nyquist could sit out that matchup if a trade remains close. He has accounted for nine goals, 21 points and 71 shots on net across 57 appearances this season.
