Nyquist scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Nyquist broke a couple of lengthy slumps Thursday. He had gone 36 games without scoring on a goalie -- his last four goals were all empty-netters. This was also his first power-play point of the campaign after he had 24 of them last season. He struck at 3:58 of this contest with a tally past Yaroslav Askarov. Nyquist is up to eight goals, 19 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 46 appearances, so he'll still be tough to trust in fantasy. He has just two points during a five-game span in which the Predators have scored 27 times.