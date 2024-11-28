Nyquist notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Nyquist has been inconsistent in November, going three games between each time he's gotten on the scoresheet. The 35-year-old remains part of the top six, but he has not been able to replicate his steady playmaking from 2023-24. He's at six goals, four assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 23 appearances, and he's yet to record a power-play point in 2024-25.