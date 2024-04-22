Nyquist registered a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Nyquist has a goal and seven helpers over eight games since the start of April. The winger was able to set up Ryan O'Reilly for a second-period goal, but the Predators' top line found no joy at even strength. Nyquist had a career year with 75 points over 81 appearances, and the Predators will hope he still has some offense left in the tank for the postseason.