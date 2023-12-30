Nyquist scored a pair of goals (one shorthanded) and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Nyquist is on a nice scoring run right now, with six points (4G, 2A) in his last four games. Now with 25 points in 43 games, look for him to take a run at the 50-point mark. He's currently meshing well with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly on the Preds' first line, where he's been averaging 17-19 minutes per night over the last few games.