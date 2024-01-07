Nyquist scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Nyquist opened the scoring by capitalizing on a turnover in the Stars' zone. He also set up the the first of Filip Forsberg's two tallies in the third period to restore the Predators' lead. During his eight-game point streak, Nyquist has six goals and six helpers. He's been good in a top-line all season, but this has been one of his best runs. The winger has 10 tallies, 22 helpers, 79 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 40 appearances.