Nyquist scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-5 in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Nyquist has four goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak, but the tally was about the only good thing about his performance Thursday. The 34-year-old winger is up to 66 points (20 on the power play), 141 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 73 contests overall. Nyquist remains on the top line and first power-play unit, riding his chemistry with Filip Forsberg to a career year.