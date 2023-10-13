Nyquist scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Nyquist flung a shot from the wall into traffic, and it caromed in off of a Kraken player. The goal was Nyquist's first for the Predators after he signed a two-year deal over the summer as a free agent. The 34-year-old winger has two points, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating over two games this season after recording 27 points in 51 contests between the Wild and the Blue Jackets in 2022-23.