Nyquist scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Nyquist's goal in the second period ended up being the game-winner. The winger is riding an eight-game point streak, though he's often been much more of a playmaker in that span with two goals and eight helpers during the streak. He's at three goals, 15 points (six on the power play), 43 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests overall. Nyquist's offense will likely drop slightly from his recent level, but his spot on the top line gives him a safe floor for fantasy managers in need of a scoring winger.