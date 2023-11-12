Nyquist supplied two assists in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Coyotes.

Nyquist has just one goal early this season, but the veteran winger's fantasy value is propped a bit by seven helpers -- including three on the power play -- through 14 games. Nyquist is averaging 15:37 of ice time in his first season with Nashville, which is slightly under his 12-year career average of 16;52 between five clubs.